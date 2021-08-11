Arden Trust Co Sells 26,522 Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,522 shares during the period. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF comprises 7.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 21.29% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $48,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CACG. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 858,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after buying an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 2,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.