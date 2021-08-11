Arden Trust Co Sells 661 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.60. 156,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

