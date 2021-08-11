Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi Buys 1,000 Shares

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,435. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.68.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $958,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

