Ares Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $691,667.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $691,667.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00150663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00157443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,304.60 or 0.99942909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00860636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,069,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

