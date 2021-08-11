Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0427 on Top Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Argon has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $271,489.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Argon has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,014.22 or 0.99746790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00842530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,789 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

