Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.83. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 1,440,928 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$827.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.