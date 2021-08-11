Arista Networks (ANET) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) recently:
- 8/8/2021 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.
- 8/4/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $424.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $362.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $385.00 to $433.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $379.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $375.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $378.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $363.00 to $422.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $340.00 to $415.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $424.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
ANET stock opened at $371.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.69.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
