Arista Networks (ANET) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) recently:

8/8/2021 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

8/4/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $424.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $362.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $385.00 to $433.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $379.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $375.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $378.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $363.00 to $422.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $340.00 to $415.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $424.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ANET stock opened at $371.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.69.

Get Arista Networks Inc alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,656,031. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.