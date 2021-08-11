Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $5,088,690.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.10. The stock had a trading volume of 349,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,804. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $384.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

