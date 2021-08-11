Ark Achieves Market Cap of $169.82 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $169.82 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,184,504 coins and its circulating supply is 131,063,607 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.