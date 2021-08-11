ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of ARKF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. 806,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

