ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 412.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.03. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $95.96 and a one year high of $191.13.

