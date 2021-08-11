Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $1.04 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 515,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 92,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. 351,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,982. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25.

