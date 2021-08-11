Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 3.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,506,898. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a PE ratio of -90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

