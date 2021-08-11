ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading 6% Higher This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. ARMOR has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00144263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00155870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,141.69 or 0.98903159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.76 or 0.00860517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,879,227 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.