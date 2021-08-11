Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.98

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.98 and last traded at $110.75, with a volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.13.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,774,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

