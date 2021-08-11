Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 21,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,267,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
