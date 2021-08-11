Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 21,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,267,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrival by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

