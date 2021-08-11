Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.17

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 2138298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AACQ. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $20,239,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,424,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 1,256,475 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 318,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,118,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

