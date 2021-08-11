Aryacoin Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $52,494.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005805 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

