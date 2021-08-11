Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Shares Down 0.1%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 6,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ascend Wellness in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

