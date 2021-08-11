ASD Market Capitalization Achieves $307.03 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. ASD has a market capitalization of $307.03 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00111788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043372 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.