Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,559 ($72.63). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,518 ($72.09), with a volume of 1,037,323 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,380.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

