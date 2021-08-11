ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $790.82. 4,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $713.02. The firm has a market cap of $331.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

