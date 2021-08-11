Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.790-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $702 million-$737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.82 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.70. 661,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $97.04 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.23.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

