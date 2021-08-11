ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.30

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 53110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASAZY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

