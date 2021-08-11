Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. HSBC reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.09. 7,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

