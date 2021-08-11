Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $5.04 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 273,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1,216.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $88.29. 44,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.