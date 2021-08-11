Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. 162,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,881,449. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $219.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

