Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €21.00 ($24.71) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.10 ($21.29).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

