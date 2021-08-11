Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ASBFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

