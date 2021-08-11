Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.35

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.35 and last traded at $164.35, with a volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 164.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 71.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

