Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,020 ($26.39). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 2,006 ($26.21), with a volume of 203,583 shares.

AML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,939.26.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,009 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Natalie Massenet purchased 4,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $74,740,144.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

