Astor Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 243,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,239,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,664 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76.

