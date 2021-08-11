Astor Investment Management LLC Has $10.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1,072.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,855 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,784,000 after purchasing an additional 895,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 923,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,313,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,625,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.91. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,178. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04.

