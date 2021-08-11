Astor Investment Management LLC Has $17.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.09. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

