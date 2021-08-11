Astor Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,186 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF makes up about 7.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $35,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,713. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01.

