Astor Investment Management LLC Purchases 24,508 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.40. 54,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,364. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

