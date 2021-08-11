Astor Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,130 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.75. 33,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,704. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $154.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.