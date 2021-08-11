Astor Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,960 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $47,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,517. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25.

