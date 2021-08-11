Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 21,318 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $162,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.8% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.94. 1,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.03. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

