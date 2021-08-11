Astor Investment Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after acquiring an additional 173,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,457. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41.

