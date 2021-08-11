Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Astronics in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Astronics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Astronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Astronics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Astronics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Astronics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

