Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $39,163.02 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $39,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Athene stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. 736,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,809. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $97,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,388,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 498.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

