Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATASY. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf raised Atlantia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Atlantia stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.28. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

