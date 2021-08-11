Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 1,760 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.68. 27,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,927. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

