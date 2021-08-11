Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.84. 106,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

