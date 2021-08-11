Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 854.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,769.65. 4,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,598.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,974 shares of company stock worth $246,530,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

