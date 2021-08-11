Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.65

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.65 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 49562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.61.

ATLKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

