Atlassian (TEAM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) recently:

7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $259.00 to $308.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $270.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $270.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/16/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $327.52 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $349.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.97, a P/E/G ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 18,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

