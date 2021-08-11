Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATO stock opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATO. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

