AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith Sells 7,065 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. 363,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,721. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.07.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.
AtriCure Company Profile
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
