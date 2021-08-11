AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith Sells 7,065 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. 363,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,721. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after purchasing an additional 387,101 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after buying an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

